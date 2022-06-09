Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 7,141 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

