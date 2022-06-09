i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CTO Sells $57,449.28 in Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IIIV stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.41. 118,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $788.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $11,994,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 527.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 376,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 316,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 288.7% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 291,271 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

