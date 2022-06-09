i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.43. 12,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,986. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $788.60 million, a P/E ratio of -38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

