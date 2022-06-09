IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded at Guggenheim

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of IAA opened at $38.15 on Thursday. IAA has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IAA will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IAA by 334.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in IAA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

