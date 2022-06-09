IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded at Guggenheim

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.
Shares of IAA opened at $38.15 on Thursday. IAA has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IAA by 334.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in IAA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IAA (Get Rating)
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
