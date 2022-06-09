ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $111.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ICF's government business remains strong, courtesy of improvement in business development pipeline and win rate. The company has multi-year relationships with several government and commercial clients and serves a diverse set of markets. Global presence and diversity of markets ensures diversified and consistent revenue growth for the company. Buyouts help enhance subject matter knowledge, expand offerings and provide scale in particular geographies. However, investments in capture and proposal activities, infrastructure and intellectual property development, loyalty program and acquisitions have increased ICF's operating costs and expenses. This is likely to keep the company's bottom line under pressure going forward. The company's shares have declined in the year-to-date period.”

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Shares of ICFI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 70,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,509. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in ICF International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ICF International by 67.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

