Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ideanomics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $372.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.13. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ideanomics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 189,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 177.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ideanomics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

