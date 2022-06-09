II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $861.92 Million

Brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) to post sales of $861.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $869.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $860.00 million. II-VI reported sales of $808.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.08.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.