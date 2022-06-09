Immunovant’s (IMVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 310.26% from the company’s previous close.

IMVT has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 11,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,255. Immunovant has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,126 shares of company stock worth $175,668 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,683,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,672,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

