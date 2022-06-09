Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.78.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE IMO traded down C$0.35 on Thursday, hitting C$72.19. 411,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$30.64 and a 1-year high of C$72.96.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.46 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.4600011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.