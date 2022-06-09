Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.78.
TSE IMO traded down C$0.35 on Thursday, hitting C$72.19. 411,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$30.64 and a 1-year high of C$72.96.
About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
