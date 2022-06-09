Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) PT Raised to €24.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €22.00 ($23.66) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDEXY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.87) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.50 ($25.27) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,623. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

