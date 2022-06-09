Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) to “Buy”

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NNWWF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

North West stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. North West has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

