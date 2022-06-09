Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.23. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,143. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.26. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $288.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

