Insider Buying: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,148,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Ares Management Llc bought 75,568 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $640,060.96.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 416,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.61%.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.