Insider Buying: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Buys 14,152 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) insider Christian Vasquez purchased 14,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,022.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,578.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Christian Vasquez acquired 10,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.

Shares of BioAtla stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 225,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,656. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.49. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,847,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,918,000 after purchasing an additional 727,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 465,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 315,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 295,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioAtla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

