Insider Buying: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,400 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $10,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 288,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Dale Broadrick acquired 3,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $14,790.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Dale Broadrick acquired 1,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $4,690.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Dale Broadrick bought 4,950 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $17,374.50.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Dale Broadrick bought 46,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $262,660.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick bought 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,504.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick bought 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick bought 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,838. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BRTX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

