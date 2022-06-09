Insider Buying: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,400 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $10,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 288,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Dale Broadrick acquired 3,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $14,790.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Dale Broadrick acquired 1,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $4,690.00.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Dale Broadrick bought 4,950 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $17,374.50.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Dale Broadrick bought 46,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $262,660.00.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick bought 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,504.00.
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick bought 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick bought 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,838. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.