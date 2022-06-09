Insider Buying: Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 654 ($8.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,620 ($24,586.47).
Shares of BOY stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 653.50 ($8.19). 188,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,820. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 630.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 732.59. Bodycote plc has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.62).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.
About Bodycote (Get Rating)
Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.
