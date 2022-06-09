Insider Buying: Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 654 ($8.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,620 ($24,586.47).

Shares of BOY stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 653.50 ($8.19). 188,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,820. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 630.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 732.59. Bodycote plc has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.62).

Get Bodycote alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.46) to GBX 800 ($10.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.91) to GBX 780 ($9.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.40) to GBX 665 ($8.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 837.50 ($10.49).

About Bodycote (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.