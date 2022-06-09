Insider Buying: Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR) Director Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) Director Philippe Cloutier purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$533,650.

Cartier Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.13. 164,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,680. The company has a market cap of C$34.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cartier Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.31.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

