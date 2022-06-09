Insider Buying: Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR) Director Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) Director Philippe Cloutier purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$533,650.
Cartier Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.13. 164,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,680. The company has a market cap of C$34.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cartier Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.31.
Cartier Resources Company Profile
