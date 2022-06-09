Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 10,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,104,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,980,626.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crexendo stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,999. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CXDO shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.