Insider Buying: eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) insider Stephen T. Worland acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,519.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $40.42.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $337,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.