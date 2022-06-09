Insider Buying: eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) insider Stephen T. Worland acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,519.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

EFTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $337,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

