Insider Buying: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Purchases 1,056 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) Director John Squire Junger bought 1,056 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $10,433.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,729.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FAT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,019. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. FAT Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FAT Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FAT Brands by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.