Insider Buying: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,226. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,908,000. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.