Insider Buying: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,226. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,908,000. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

