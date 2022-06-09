Insider Buying: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CFO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) CFO Karissa Cupito purchased 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 917,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,524.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
KPLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 459,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.70 million, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $14.70.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth $2,171,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Katapult by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 497,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Katapult by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Katapult (Get Rating)
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
