Insider Buying: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CFO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) CFO Karissa Cupito purchased 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 917,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,524.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KPLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 459,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.70 million, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth $2,171,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Katapult by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 497,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Katapult by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

