Insider Buying: Living Cell Technologies Limited (ASX:LCT) Insider Purchases 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Living Cell Technologies Limited (ASX:LCT – Get Rating) insider Carolyn Sue purchased 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($50,359.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.80.

Living Cell Technologies Company Profile

Living Cell Technologies Limited, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes regenerative treatments that use naturally occurring cells to restore functions in New Zealand. It is developing NTCELL, an alginate-coated capsule, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

