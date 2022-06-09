Insider Buying: Living Cell Technologies Limited (ASX:LCT) Insider Purchases 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Living Cell Technologies Limited (ASX:LCT – Get Rating) insider Carolyn Sue purchased 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($50,359.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.80.
Living Cell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
