Insider Buying: Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Insider Purchases 150 Shares of Stock

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) insider David Rattigan acquired 150 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,272 ($15.94) per share, with a total value of £1,908 ($2,390.98).

David Rattigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Rattigan bought 3,656 shares of Nichols stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £48,990.40 ($61,391.48).

Nichols stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,250 ($15.66). The stock had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,119. The stock has a market cap of £455.95 million and a PE ratio of -20.83. Nichols plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,105 ($13.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($20.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,342.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,372.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.60) target price on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

