Insider Buying: OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) Insider Buys 55,991 Shares of Stock

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) insider Willy Jules Simon acquired 55,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £1,679.73 ($2,104.92).

Shares of OKYO Pharma stock opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday. OKYO Pharma Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9 ($0.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

OKYO Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. It is developing OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.