Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Acquires 23 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 23 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £146.05 ($183.02).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.08), for a total transaction of £304,614.15 ($381,721.99).

Shares of PHNX traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 632.80 ($7.93). The company had a trading volume of 2,269,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,445. The stock has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 621.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 639.37. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 732.80 ($9.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a GBX 24.80 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.56%.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.08) to GBX 780 ($9.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.21) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.65) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 770.83 ($9.66).

Phoenix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.