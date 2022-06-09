Insider Buying: RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Chairman Purchases 12,252 Shares of Stock

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) Chairman Mark E. Schwarz purchased 12,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $12,006.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 108,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,229. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.