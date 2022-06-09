Insider Selling: Allegiance Coal Limited (ASX:AHQ) Insider Sells 3,800,000 Shares of Stock

Allegiance Coal Limited (ASX:AHQ – Get Rating) insider Mark Gray sold 3,800,000 shares of Allegiance Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.36), for a total transaction of A$1,900,000.00 ($1,366,906.47).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

Allegiance Coal Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal tenements. It holds interests in the New Elk metallurgical coal project located in Las Animas County, in southeast Colorado; Telkwa metallurgical coal project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Kilmain Project located in the Bowen Basin.

