Insider Selling: Allegiance Coal Limited (ASX:AHQ) Insider Sells 3,800,000 Shares of Stock

Allegiance Coal Limited (ASX:AHQ – Get Rating) insider Mark Gray sold 3,800,000 shares of Allegiance Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.36), for a total transaction of A$1,900,000.00 ($1,366,906.47).
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.
Allegiance Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.