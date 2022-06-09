Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells 103,624 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ardelyx alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Michael Raab sold 6,124 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $4,103.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 1,893,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.