Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 43,920 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ARDX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,095,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 712,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ardelyx by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ardelyx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

