Insider Selling: Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CEO Sells 562,336 Shares of Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72.

On Friday, March 11th, Scott Bender sold 79,329 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $4,441,630.71.

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 271,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,189. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 852,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after buying an additional 250,796 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

