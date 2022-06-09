Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells 2,439 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $15,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Claudia Ibarra sold 133 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $861.84.

On Friday, March 11th, Claudia Ibarra sold 320 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $4,656.00.

DMTK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 534,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a negative net margin of 716.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DermTech by 13.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 86.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 87,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DermTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

