Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,278. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,278.67 and a beta of 1.73. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Inari Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

