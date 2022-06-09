Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 1,466,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,039,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,781,000 after buying an additional 107,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after buying an additional 419,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after buying an additional 542,249 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

