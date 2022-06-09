Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 1,466,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.36.
Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.
Liberty Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.
