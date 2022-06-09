Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MAS traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,588. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Masco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Masco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

