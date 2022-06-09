Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells 23,644 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,439,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,713,324. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.93. The firm has a market cap of $451.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

