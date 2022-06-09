Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 17,546 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PCRX stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 532,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
