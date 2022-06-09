Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 17,546 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 532,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

