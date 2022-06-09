Insider Selling: PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Insider Sells 3,374 Shares of Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PPL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.14. 8,447,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.