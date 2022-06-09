Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Sells 407 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 407 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $10,919.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,952.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 82 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $3,712.96.

Shares of PTCT traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 500,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The firm had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

