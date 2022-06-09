Insider Selling: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Sells 12,991 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QRHC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. 12,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 76.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.