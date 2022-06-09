Insider Selling: Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Insider Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Rating) insider Brett Lynch sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13), for a total transaction of A$105,000.00 ($75,539.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Sayona Mining Company Profile

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral exploration and development in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Authier Lithium Project located in Quebec, Canada. The company also holds a 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

