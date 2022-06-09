Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $1,312,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $25,343,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Evan Godshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 2,600 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.06, for a total value of $455,156.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $2,113,050.00.

Shares of SWAV traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.53. The stock had a trading volume of 599,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,469. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 247.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.89.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

