Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 15,467 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. 15,111,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,844,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.