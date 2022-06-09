Insider Selling: Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270.

VET stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.15.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.3051381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.10.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.