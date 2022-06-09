Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Sells 12,532 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 1st, Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24.

Shares of VMW traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.89. 1,817,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average of $117.04. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Cross Research cut their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

