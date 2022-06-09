Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.83.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP opened at $190.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.45. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $386,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.