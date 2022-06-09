International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells $1,028,500.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $226,856.74.

On Wednesday, May 11th, John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,384.14.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 236,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,657. The firm has a market cap of $767.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.57. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

