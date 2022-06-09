International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells $1,028,500.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $226,856.74.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,384.14.
NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 236,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,657. The firm has a market cap of $767.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.57. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.
International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Money Express (IMXI)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.