Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,262,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 64,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,824,930.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,519 shares of company stock worth $11,195,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,502,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

