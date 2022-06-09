Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 720,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,731,607 shares of company stock worth $129,776,212 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

