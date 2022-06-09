Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.55.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 720,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,731,607 shares of company stock worth $129,776,212 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.
Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
