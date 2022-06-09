Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Ciaran Whelan Sells 20,137 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 20,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($5.98), for a total value of £96,053.49 ($120,367.78).

Ciaran Whelan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Investec Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ciaran Whelan sold 7,505 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.05), for a total value of £36,249.15 ($45,425.00).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.75), for a total value of £2,844,955.44 ($3,565,107.07).

LON INVP traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 468.80 ($5.87). 982,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,571. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 261.90 ($3.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 541.40 ($6.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 478.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 439.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Investec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.